Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

CPG opened at C$9.62 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

