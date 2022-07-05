Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $289.98

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 289.98 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 245.60 ($2.97). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 245.60 ($2.97), with a volume of 103,560 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.28) to GBX 415 ($5.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.96) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.86 ($4.94).

The firm has a market cap of £631.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

