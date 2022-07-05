CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.92 and traded as high as C$16.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 69,603 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.18.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
