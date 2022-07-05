CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NYSE:UAN opened at $97.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

