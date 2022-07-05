Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

SCHW opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.