Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 52.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

