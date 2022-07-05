Cwm LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

PLD stock opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

