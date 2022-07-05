Cwm LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average is $477.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.