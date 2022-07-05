Cwm LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $515,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

