Cwm LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

