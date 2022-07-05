Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 205,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

