Cwm LLC Purchases 32,301 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

