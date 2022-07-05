Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

