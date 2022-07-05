Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

