Cwm LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

