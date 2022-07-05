Cwm LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

