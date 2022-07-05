Cwm LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,334,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $16,398,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

