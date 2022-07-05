Cwm LLC Sells 6,039 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

