Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

