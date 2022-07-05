Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.98

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $301.98 and traded as low as $257.95. Daily Journal shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.11 and its 200 day moving average is $301.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.