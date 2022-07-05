Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

