Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.24. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 21,137 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

