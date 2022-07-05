DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.22. DarioHealth shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 3,976 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cowen increased their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DarioHealth by 391.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,068,092 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $254,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

