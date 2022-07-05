Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target Increased to €200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($206.25) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.