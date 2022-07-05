David J Yvars Group Sells 785 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.