Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($41.50).
DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.81) to GBX 3,500 ($42.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.30) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,570 ($31.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,147.32. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,554 ($30.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($46.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,890.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,120.84.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
