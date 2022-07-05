Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

DM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 79.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 659,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 102.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 76.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 23.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

