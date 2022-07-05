Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

