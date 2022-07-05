Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Target Price to €28.00

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.63) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €32.50 ($33.85) to €19.00 ($19.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.