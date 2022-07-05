Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Target Price to €28.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.63) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €32.50 ($33.85) to €19.00 ($19.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.