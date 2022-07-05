Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €20.93 ($21.80) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($31.75) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($39.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.06.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

