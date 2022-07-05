DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

About DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.