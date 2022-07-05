Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.57 million, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. Digi International’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

