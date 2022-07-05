Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

