Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $269.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 272.60 ($3.30), with a volume of 990156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.40 ($3.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.00) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.15) to GBX 410 ($4.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.19.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

