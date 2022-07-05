Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$7.41. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$240.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)
