Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$7.41. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$240.95 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.