Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.71.
DEI opened at $22.88 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
