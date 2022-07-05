DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.40 ($6.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.18) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,359.65). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,628.66). Insiders acquired 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $13,846,715 in the last ninety days.

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 271.50 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

