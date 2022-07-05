DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.51.

DSDVY stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

