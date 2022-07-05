Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.