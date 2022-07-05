Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($11.50) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,400 ($16.95).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415 ($17.13).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 818.50 ($9.91) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 763 ($9.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.42.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 28,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,055 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($360,447.69). Also, insider Arja Taaveniku purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £48,420 ($58,634.05). Insiders purchased 46,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,292,547 over the last 90 days.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

