Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($11.50) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,400 ($16.95).
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415 ($17.13).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 818.50 ($9.91) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 763 ($9.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.42.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
