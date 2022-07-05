DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

