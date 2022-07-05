DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on the stock.

DWF stock opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.12) on Monday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.47. The firm has a market cap of £301.93 million and a P/E ratio of -18.94.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

