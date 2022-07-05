Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

