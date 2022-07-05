Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

