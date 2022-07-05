Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

