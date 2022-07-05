Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 66,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

