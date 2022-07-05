Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,264.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,561.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.