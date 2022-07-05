Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.92). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.
Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)
