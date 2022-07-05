Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
