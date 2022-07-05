Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.78

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.78 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 173.46 ($2.10). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.11), with a volume of 377,715 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £694.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.
In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,156.45).
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.